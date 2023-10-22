Deputatul Gabriela Horga urmează a fi numită la Autoritatea de Supraveghere Financiară!

Din surse apropiate PNL, am aflat că Deputatul Gabriela Horga, va avea asigurat un post la Autoritatea de Supraveghere Financiară (ASF).

Numirea  Gabrielei Horga se pare că se va concretiza  foarte curând, probabil într-o săptămână, cel mult două.

Postul este negociat politic, la nivel de partide, în funcție de ponderea fiecăruia, fiind nominalizarea  PNL-ului.

(Jurnal)