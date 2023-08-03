DAS Giurgiu aduce la cunoștința cetățenilor …

                                           C O M U N I C A T 

Direcția de Asistență Socială a Municipiului Giurgiu aduce la cunoștiință cetățenilor, că drepturile bănești ale asistenților personali ai persoanelor cu handicap grav, cât și ale beneficiarilor de indemnizațiede handicap, aferente lunii iulie 2023, se vor plăti începând cu data de 10 august 2023, timp de 3 zile lucrătoare, astfel:

– Plata numerar, la casieria din Str. Gloriei Nr.21,se va face în zilele de:

– 10.08.2023 în intervalul orar 1100-1630;

– 11.08.2023 în intervalul orar 0800-1400;

– 16.08.2023 în intervalul orar 0800-1630;

– Pe card, salariile și indemnizațiile se pot ridica începândcu data de 10.08.2023, dupa orele 1630.

