Cum va fi Vremea la Giurgiu, intre coduri…!

Vremea se situează, în continuare, la extreme cu coduri de caniculă și furtuni,  in  toată țara, evident și în GIURGIU .

INM a emis, joi, două avertizări de Cod galben de caniculă și furtuni. Meteorologii anunță că valul de căldură se prelungește…

Giurgiu alături de alte 20 județe sunt sub avertizare de cod galben de vreme severă, unde sunt așteptate ploi torențiale și vijelii.

Judeţele marcate cu Cod galben sunt: Alba, Argeş, Bacău, Bistriţa-Năsăud, Braşov, Buzău, Cluj, Covasna, Dâmboviţa, Dolj, Gorj, Giurgiu, Hunedoara, Harghita, Mureş, Olt, Prahova, Sibiu, Teleorman, Vâlcea şi Vrancea.

În aceste regiuni vor fi perioade cu instabilitate atmosferică, ce se va manifesta prin intensificări ale vântului (rafale de 55 – 70 km/h), vijelii, descărcări electrice, averse torenţiale şi izolat grindină. În intervale scurte de timp sau prin acumulare, cantităţile de apă vor fi de 20 – 25 l/mp şi izolat de peste 30 – 40 l/mp.

(Jurnal)

