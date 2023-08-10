 Cât costă un an de vechime în muncă, pentru PENSIE. Până  când mai aveți această opţiune…

Cei care nu au cotizat suficient de mulţi ani, încât să primească pensie, îşi mai pot cumpăra „vechime” doar până la sfârşitul acestei luni.

În prezent, legislaţia pentru ieşirea la pensie prevede o cotizaţie minimă la asigurările sociale de 15 ani.

Aceeași  Legislaţie prevede că este nevoie ca pentru a ieşi la pensie să existe o vechime de 15 ani şi de 35 de ani pentru pensia de limită de vârstă.

Se pot cumpăra până la 6 ani de vechime, iar cotizaţia este de 750 de lei pe lună sau 9.000 de lei pe an. Plata contribuţiei se face eşalonat sau într-o singură tranşă.

