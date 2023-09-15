Care sunt prețurile medii, aprobate, la produsele agricole, pentru anul 2023

În temeiul art. 196, alin. (1), lit. ”a” din OUG 57/2019, privind Codul administrativ, cu modificările și completările ulterioare și Conform art. 1 din Hotărârea nr. 325/ 21.12,2022  privind prețurile medii la produsele agricole pentru anul 2023, prețuri ulterior modificate, se aprobă produsele medii la produsele agricole pentru 2023 după cum urmează

 Grâu 0,75 lei/kg

Orz 0,70 lei/kg

Porumb 0,80,lei.kg și

Floarea soarelui 1,29lei/kg.

Așa cum ne spunea directorul Direcției pentru Agricultură a Județului Giurgiu (DAJ), Petra Ochișor, această Hotărâre a fost înaintată Instituției Prefectului județului Giurgiu în vederea controlului de legalitate, Direcției Patrimoniu,coordonare servicii publice de interesjudețean și administrativ și nu în ultimul rând DAJ Giurgiu, pentru punerea ei în practică.

