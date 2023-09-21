Azi noapte, prinsă drogată la volan! Avea doar 23 de ani…

La data de 21 septembrie, ora 00.55, dimineața,  pe bulevardul Mihai Viteazul din municipiul Giurgiu, polițiștii Biroului Rutier au depistat, o tânără de 23 de ani, din aceeași localitate, în timp ce conducea un autoturism, aflându-se sub influenţa unor substanţe psihoactive.

Conducătoarea autoturismului a fost testată cu aparatul drugtest, rezultatul fiind pozitiv la substanța cannabis, fiind transportată la spital, pentru recoltarea probelor biologice, în vederea stabilirii prezenţei în organism a substanţelor psihoactive.

