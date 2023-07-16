Astăzi dimineață, o giurgiuveancă a fost acroşată de un autoturism, chiar în fața Spitalului județean… 

Astăzi, la ora 9.00, pe bulevardul București al Municipiului Giurgiu,  în zona Spitalului Judeţean de Urgenţă,  o femeie în vârstă de 63 de ani, cu domiciliul în  Giurgiu, a  fost acroșată, de către un autoturism…

Mașina era condusă de către un bărbat de 69 de ani. În urma accidentului femeia a fost transportată la spital pentru acordarea de îngrijiri medicale.

Conform organelor de poliție sosite la locul accidentului, conducătorul auto a fost testat cu aparatul etilotest, rezultatul fiind însă negativ…

(Jurnal)

