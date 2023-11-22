Anunț APA SERVICE GIURGIU SA

APA SERVICE GIURGIU anunță că lucrările de remediere a rețelei de alimentare cu apă de pe șoseaua Portului, zona ILR, au fost prelungite până în data de 30 noiembrie 2023, din cauza complexității acestora.

Lucrările sunt executate manual și mecanic de către Secția Apă, sub îndrumarea și supravegherea șefului de secție.

Intervenția va fi semnalizată corespunzător.

APA SERVICE GIURGIU