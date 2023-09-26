Anunț vânzare apartament

VÂNZARE APARTAMENT
Vând apartament, circa 80 mp, la șosea, pe Șoseaua București, 3 camere, cu hol și bucătărie mare, gaze și balcon.
Telefon de contact 0767817850.

