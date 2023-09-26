Alexandru ANDREI: „Proiect în valoare de 14,2 milioane lei semnat la Ministerul Dezvoltării pentru locuitorii din comuna Gogoșari”

„Împreună cu președintele PNL Giurgiu, Dan Motreanu, am fost ieri alături de primarul comunei Gogoșari, Dănuț Daia, la sediul Ministerului Dezvoltării, unde edilul din Gogoșari a semnat, alături de ministrul Adrian Veștea, contractul pentru modernizarea drumurilor din comună.

Este vorba despre un proiect în valoare de 14,2 milioane de lei, finanțat prin Programul Național de Investiții «Anghel Saligny».
Inițiat și susținut de PNL, Programul Național de Investiții «Anghel Saligny» aduce în județul Giurgiu suma de 1.178.814.542 de lei pentru rețele de alimentare cu apă, sisteme de canalizare și drumuri. Acestei sume i se adaugă încă 200 de milioane de lei, pentru extinderea rețelelor de gaze naturale din județ.

(Alexandru ANDREI, deputat PNL)

