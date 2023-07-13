RECORD! Un bărbat de 70 de ani, prins băut la volan, de două ori în aceeași zi!

Un  bărbat de 70 de ani, din municipiul Giurgiu,  a fost prins băut, de două ori, în aceeaşi zi, la volanul autoturismului personal!

Deși afară erau  aproape 40 de grade,  miercuri, 12 iulie, ora 14:30, polițiștii Biroului Rutier au depistat pe strada Tineretului, din municipiul Giurgiu, un bărbat, de 70 de ani, din aceeași localitate, în timp ce conducea un autoturism, aflându-se sub influența băuturilor alcoolice.

  Conducătorul auto a fost testat cu aparatul drager, care a indicat valoarea de 0,90 mg/l alcool pur în aerul expirat, fiind condus la spital, în vederea recoltării probelor biologice de sânge.

  Ulterior, la ora 20.25, pe aceeași  stradă, Tineretului, din municipiul Giurgiu, același bărbat a fost depistat în timp ce conducea un autoturism, de data aceasta având dreptul de a conduce suspendat în urma evenimentului anterior . aflându-se, în continuare sub influența băuturilor alcoolice.

      Fiind testat cu aparatul drager, acesta a indicat valoarea de 0,52mg/l alcool pur în aerul expirat, motiv pentru care a fost transportat la spital, pentru recoltarea probelor biologice.

 Polițiştii de la IPJ Giurgiu i-au întocmit două dosare penale şi continuă cercetările…

(Jurnal) 

