Sportivii giurgiuveni, pregătiți de Hanshi Ion Chelu, au câștigat 16 medalii la ”Cupa CSM & Open” de Ju Jitsu, de la Sfântul Gheorghe

Sâmbătă, 11.11.2023, la Sfântul Gheorghe, în sala Polivalentă – „Kati Szabo „, a avut loc Cupa CSM & Open ”Sfântul Gheorghe”, la Ju Jitsu, pe durata a 14 ore de concurs.

Au concurat peste 380 de sportivi, de la 18 cluburi din țară, care au luptat la peste 750 probe. La concurs au participat și 11 sportivi de la clubul  pregătit de Hanshi Ion Chelu.

Sportivii giurgiuveni au obținut 16 medalii (7 de aur, 4 de argint și 5 de bronz), după cum urmează:

                 Medalii de aur

1.CRETU MARIUS/fighting-69kg/Seniori;

2. CRETU MARIUS/ fighting-62kg/U21;

3.SPOIALA IANIS/fighting-66kg/U16;

4.MIHAI STEFAN/fighting-50kg/U14;

5.MIHAI STEFAN/ne-waza-50kg/U14;

6.GOCIU DANIEL/ fighting-46kg/U14;

7.COSAC FLORIN/fighting-27kg/U10.

               Medalii de argint
1.VISAN ALEXANDRA/ne-waza-63kg/U18;
2.MILCU MIRUNA/fighting-57Kg/U16;
3.GRECU OCTAVIAN/fighting-55kg/U14;
4.GOCIU DANIEL/ne-waza-46kg/U14.

               Medalii de bronz

1.MATEI MARIO/fighting-69kg/Seniori;

2.GRECU OCTAVIAN/ne-waza-55kg/U14;

3.CLEJANU ALIN/fighting-34kg/U12;

4.CHELU BOGDAN/ne-waza-27kg/U12;

5.COSAC FLORIN/ne-waza-27kg/U10