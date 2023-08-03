Pensiile vor fi plătite mai devreme în această lună, în contextul zilelor libere din perioada sărbătorii ”Maicii Domnului” (12-15 august)

Pensiile vor fi plătite mai devreme în luna august,  datorită zilelor libere din perioada 12-15 august, acordate pentru sărbătoarea Adormirea Maicii Domnului, a anunțat Ministerul Muncii.

Având în vedere că zilele libere se suprapun perioadei în care în mod obișnuit se plătesc aceste drepturi, s-a decis achitarea lor în avans, astfel:

– Pensiile celor care au optat pentru plata prin mandat poștal vor fi plătite de Poșta Română între 1 – 11 august, iar pentru cei care primesc acest drept în cont bancar, alimentarea conturilor se va face în zilele de 9 și 10 august;

– Drepturile persoanelor cu dizabilități vor fi plătite de Agenția Națională pentru Plăți și Inspecție Socială în 11 august, cu 4 zile mai repede față de termenul stabilit. Astfel, pentru persoanele care au card, dacă înainte plățile se făceau pe 15, în această lună se vor face pe 11, iar pentru cei cu mandat poștal, dacă în mod obișnuit plățile se fac începând din 18 până la finalul lunii, în luna august se vor face începând din 11.

Alte beneficii, precum alocația de stat pentru copii și indemnizația pentru creșterea copilului, se plătesc în perioada 8 – 10 august,  conform aceleiași surse.

(Jurnal)

