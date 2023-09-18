FOTBAL. A început Liga a 6-a în județul Giurgiu.Rezultatele primei etape, seria Sud și Nord.

Sfârşitul de săptămână a adus pe stadioanele judeţului Giurgiu echipele ce evoluează în ultimul eşalon valoric, Liga 6-a. 

Astfel, Argeșul Mihăilești și-a reînceput  activitatea la echipa de seniori, din ultimul eşalon. După ce au renunţat la locul din Liga a IV-a, în urmă cu doi ani, echipa din Mihăilești a început de duminică jocurile  Seriei Nord a Ligii a 6-a, în Campionatul județean Giurgiu, cu un succes categoric, scor 7-3, pe terenul celor de la ”Maxima Hobaia”.

Rezultatele rundei inaugurale

SERIA SUD

AS VIITORUL VEDEA 2 – AS VIITORUL PUTINEIU                  7-6

CS UNIREA IZVOARELE – ACS DUNAREA GAUJANI 2          5-2

AS NAIPU – AS VICTORIA STANESTI                                       5-0

SERIA NORD

AS REAL DRAGANEASCA – CS UNIREA VINATORII MICI         3-4

AS VOINTA PODISOR – ACS PODUL DOAMNEI 2                      3-0

ACS MAXIMA HOBAIA 2 – CS ARGESUL 2009 MIHAILESTI       3-7

 AS GAISENI      –         A stat

(Costel Spînu)

