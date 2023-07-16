Detalii despre accidentul tragic de sâmbătă, dintre Giurgiu și Oinacu, soldat cu doi morți!

Tragedia de ieri de pe DJ 507, șoseaua care leagă Municipiul Giurgiu de comuna  Oinacu,  a șocat pe toți cei care au văzut imaginile răscolitoare ale celor  două autoturisme,  după impactul lor violent  pe șosea.

Din primele cercetări se pare că accidentul s-ar fi produs din culpa șoferului care, grăbit, ar fi pătruns pe contrasens, izbindu-se  violent de cel de-al doilea autoturism.

Din nefericire, doi bărbați, unul în vârstă de 38 și celălalt de 50 de ani, și-au pierdut viața.

Cele două victime, au intrat în stop cardio-respirator… În ciuda eforturilor depuse de cadrele medicale sosite la locul accidentului, aceștia nu au mai răspuns manevrelor de resuscitare,  constatându-se decesul lor.

Pasagerii celui de-ai doilea autoturism, un bărbat în vârstă de 40 de ani, a fost preluat de o ambulanță SAJ, în timp ce pasagera, în vârstă de 47 de ani, probabil aflată într-o stare  gravă, a fost  transportată cu un elicopter SMURD la o unitate spitalicească.

Ambele persoane erau conștiente și cooperante,  la momentul când au fost transportate la spital.

Astfel de tragedii ar putea fi evitate, dacă șoferii ar realiza că teribilismul, graba, imprudența nu au ce căuta atunci când te așezi la volan…

(Jurnal)

