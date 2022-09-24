Ziua AGRICULTURII Giurgiuvene: Lume multă, fermieri gata să-i satisfacă pe cei dornici să pună murături, grătare fumegânde, mititei, must dulce și o zi splendidă de toamnă ruginie!

De către
admin
-
0
205

”Ziua Agriculturii Giurgiuvene”, de sâmbătă, 24 septembrie, a pus capăt pentru câteva ore, monotoniei cotidiene ce cuprinde orașul la fiecare sfârșit de săptămână.

Mulțimea ieșită pe zona pietonală, locul în care zecile de fermieri din toate colțurile Județului și-au expus produsele, a profitat de ziua caldă a unei toamne târzii pentru o scurtă promenadă, mare parte dintre ei asigurându-și totodată materia primă pentru borcanele cu murături ale cămării, prețurile fiind extrem de ademenitoare în comparație cu cele practicate în Piața Centrală.

Atmosfera de târg provincial a fost, ca de fiecare dată, conturată de grătarele fumegânde, cu mititei, de mustul rubiniu și dulce oferit direct din storcătoare și de acordurile melodiilor populare ce i-au însoțit pe cei prezenți pe toată perioada periplului lor…

Ziua de astăzi a fost primită ca o binecuvântare de către localnici, în această perioadă încărcată de îngrijorare, reprezentând un preambul la iarna ce ne este descrisă seară de seară pe toate posturile TV  ca un coșmar din care mulți vor scăpa cu greu…

(Jurnal)

ARTICOLE SIMILAREDE LA ACELAȘI AUTOR