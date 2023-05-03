Zilele libere, legale, ale salariaților din mediul privat ar putea fi decontate de la bugetul de stat!

Un proiect de lege, ce a fost depus zilele trecute  la Parlament , prevede ca zilele libere legale ale salariaților din privat să fie decontate de la bugetul de stat.

Proiectul prevede ca angajatorii să-i plătească la nivelul unei zile normale de muncă pe salariații care lucrează în ziua legală liberă, iar restul banilor să fie decontați de la bugetul statului.

Se  invocă astfel tratamentul egal al angajatorilor privați, în contextul creșterii acestor sume pe măsură ce parlamentarii mai declară câte o zi liberă.  Ei consideră că angajatorii din mediul privat au cheltuieli tot mai mari ce ar putea afecta economia țării.

„Dacă nu facem lucrurile acestea, la un moment dat genunchii celor care țin pe umerii lor, prin plata tuturor taxelor și contribuțiilor, economia reală a acestei țări, se vor îndoi de la toți sacii pe care îi pun în cârca lor cei din Guvern”, a declarat pentru TVR, Alexandru Kocsis, deputat independent, intrat în Parlament pe listele PNL.

