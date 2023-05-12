” X și 0” – piesă scrisă de un giurgiuvean, pe scena Teatrului ”Tudor Vianu” din Giurgiu…!

”X și 0” este o piesă scrisă de un giurgiuvean și programată a fi jucată (conform  programului din săptămâna 15-21 mai), pe scena Teatrului ”Tudor Vianu”, vineri, 19 mai, de alți doi giurgiuveni (actori).

Avancronica spectacolului:

Se întâmplă uneori ca, într-un moment, întreg trecutul să dispară, să rămână suspendat departe de noi și cu neputință de recuperat.

„Noua lume” în care EL se refugiază fără voia sa, rupt de familie și de propria persoană, este găsită după îndelungi căutări de EA, soția care a sperat întotdeauna că totul va fi ca înainte. Prin jocuri și metode neașteptate, Cleopatra reușește să-l readucă în prezent pe „iubitul ei de o viață” și să reclădească împreună „lumea lor”, în care devin cine își doresc – „clovni, împărați, împărătese.” X și 0 este un spectacol despre forța infinită a iubirii care are puterea de a face ca imposibilul să devină posibil.

Regia spectacolului: Cristi Avram; Scenografia: Mădălina Mihai; Lighting design: Lucian Moga & Alexandru Agafiței; Sound design: Șerban Chițu; Video proiecții: Cristina Huțu

Distribuția: El – Ștefan Liță; Ea – Ana Sivu-Daponte;

                           Durata: 1 oră și 10 minute.

 Sala mică a Teatrului, de la ora 19.00. Preț bilet: 30 de lei.

