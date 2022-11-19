Week-end cu ploi și vânt la Giurgiu

Ne așteaptă un weekend mohorât, cu ploi și vânt! Meteorologii au anunțat că din cursul zilei de vineri, de la ora 16.00 și până luni, la ora 18.00, județul Giurgiu se va afla sub incidența unei informări de precipitații moderate și intensificări ale vântului.

Prin acumulare, cantitățile de apă vor depăși local 20-30 l/mp, iar vântul va bate cu viteze, în general, de 45-55 km/h.

