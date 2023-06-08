Vizita importantă pentru Colegiul Național Ion Maiorescu (Galerie foto)

Elevii Colegiului Național „Ion Maiorescu” s-au bucurat de vizita dl William O’Connor, Atașatul Cultural al Ambasadei SUA la București. A fost o reală plăcere pentru elevi să-l revadă și să afle mai multe informații despre viața și cultura americană, modalități de admitere la universități din America sau de obținere a unor burse de studiu.

„Îi mulțumim pentru prietenia și sprijinul său necondiționat”, menționa Părintele Georgian.

(Jurnal)

