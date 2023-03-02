Vineri, 3 martie, Muzeul județean Giurgiu vă așteaptă la vernisajul reputatei pictorițe, Petra Șerbănescu Tănase.

 Muzeul județean Giurgiu, ” Teohari Antonescu”, vă așteaptă vineri, 3 martie,  să participați la vernisajul expoziției de pictură, sub titlul : „Ipostaze”, aparținând artistului plastic Petra Șerbănescu Tănase.

Vernisajul expoziției va debuta la ora 14:00, în cadrul sediului Muzeului județean „Teohari Antonescu” din str. C.D. Gherea, nr. 3.

(Jurnal)

