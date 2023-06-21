Vineri. 23 iunie, la Giurgiu are loc o acțiune de donare de sânge , organizator fiind televiziunea DIGI24!

Digi24 cheamă din nou românii să salveze vieți printr-o simplă donare de sânge în cadrul celui mai amplu și ambițios proiect național al unei televiziuni de știri în beneficiul pacienților.

Peste 3.000 de români au fost donatori pentru viață în cadrul proiectului care se va desfășura pe tot parcursul acestui an. Până acum, campania “Avem același sânge” a ajuns în 13 județe.

Pe 23 iunie, 2023, campania “Avem același sânge” ajunge în municipiul Giurgiu. Acțiunea este organizată cu ajutorul personalului medical de la Centrul de Transfuzie Giurgiu.

În județul Giurgiu,  donarea de sânge va avea loc în municipiul Giurgiu, la Teatrul “Tudor Vianu”, între orele 8:00-15:00.

Alături de comunitatea din Giurgiu va fi jurnalista Digi24, Carla Tănasie, care va transmite în direct evenimentul de donare.

Cu ajutorul Parteneriatului Digi 24 – UMF “Carol Davila” continuăm și  studiul național privind cuantificarea riscului la evenimente cardiovasculare și evaluarea calității somnului, în rândul donatorilor de sânge.

Digi24 le mulțumește partenerilor: Centrul de Transfuzie Giurgiu, Consiliul Județean Giurgiu, Primăria Giurgiu și Teatrul “Tudor Vianu”.

