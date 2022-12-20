Veste bună pentru locuitorii comunei Daia! Primăria începe plata ajutorului de încălzire pentru sezonul rece 2022-2023

Primăria comunei Daia începe de astăzi, 20 decembrie, ora 8:30, plata ajutoarelor destinate încălzirii pentru sezonul rece.

Astfel toți cetățenii care au depus cereri în acest sens se pot prezenta la sediul Primăriei comunei Daia pentru ridicarea ajutorului de combustibil pentru anul 2022 (ajutorul de căldură).

Termenul limită pentru ridicarea acestor ajutoare sociale este data de 23.12.2022”, precizează reprezentanții Primăriei Daia.

Cum perioada de ridicare a acestor bani este una destul de scurtă, este important ca această imformație să ajungă la toată lumea, astfel că distriburea mesajului este mai mult decât utilă.

(Jurnal)

