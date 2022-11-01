Veste bună pentru elevii giurgiuveni! Se plătesc bursele restante aferente sementrului II din anul școlar 2021-2022

Sumele aferente burselor de performanță, de merit și sociale pentru semestrul II al anului școlar 2021-2022, vor intra în conturile unităților de învățământ, joi 3 noiembrie 2022.

„Elevii vor intra în posesia drepturilor bănești în funcție de organizarea fiecărei instituții de învățământ”, transmite Primăria municipiului Giurgiu.

(Jurnal)

