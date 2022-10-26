Uzina Termoelectrica Production pornește centrala pentru furnizarea agentului termic

Uzina Termoelectrica Production pornește centrala pentru furnizarea agentului termic

Primii care vor beneficia de agent termic în sistem centralizat sunt Spitalul Județean de Urgență Giurgiu și unitățile de învățământ.

Astfel, duminică, 30 octombrie, agentul termic va ajunge în caloriferele spitalului, iar luni, 31 octombrie caldura va fi distribuită și către instituțiile de învățământ.

Începând cu data de 1 noiembrie, agentul termic va fi distribuit și către populația din municipiul Giurgiu”, comunică Primăria municipiului Giurgiu.

(Jurnal)

