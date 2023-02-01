Uzina de apă Giurgiu, în haine noi

La începutul acestui an ne-am aflat din nou printre copii.
Ne-au fost gazde sute de elevi ai claselor a VII-a și a VIII-a, alături de cadrele didactice, la o lecție despre istoria Uzinei de apă Giurgiu și despre proiectul care vizează conservarea, modernizarea și amenajarea acesteia ca spațiu expozițional.


Copiii au aflat de la arhitectul Alexandra Dăneasa istoria edificiului din Giurgiu, construit în 1910, și importanța pentru comunitate a restaurării Uzinei de apă, având în vedere că va fi creat și un circuit de vizitare, dar și activarea spațiului ca reper local pentru activități cultural-educaționale.
Apa Service Giurgiu a obținut o finanțare importantă în vederea implementării proiectului ”Conservarea, restaurarea și amenajarea ca spațiu expozițional a Uzinei de apă Giurgiu. Valorizarea memoriei patrimoniale prin activarea spațiului ca reper local pentru activități cultural educaționale”.

Proiectul este finanțat de Institutul Național al Patrimoniului, prin programul Timbrul Monumentelor Istorice, în cadrul sesiunii I, din februarie, 2022 și este elaborat de biroul de arhitectură ALA Studio – arh. Alexandra ARDELEANU, arh. Loredana STASISIN și cond. arh. Anamaria VASILE, din București.

(Apa Service SA Giurgiu)

