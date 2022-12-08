:uroparlamentarul Dan MOTREANU: ”Patru proiecte din județul Giurgiu au primit finanțare prin programul privind sprijinirea eficienţei energetice şi a gestionării inteligente a energiei…!”

Patru proiecte din județul Giurgiu au primit finanțare prin programul privind sprijinirea eficienţei energetice şi a gestionării inteligente a energiei în infrastructura de iluminat public ” – precizează europarlamentarul Dan Motreanu, primvicepreședinte PNL.

Pe lista solicitanților care au primit fonduri se află comunele:

Comuna Frătești – 2.000.000 de lei;

Comuna Adunații Copăceni – 1. 521. 276 de lei;

Comuna Oinacu – 899.000 de lei;

Comuna Hotarele – 898.000 de lei

Banii vor fi folosiți pentru pentru modernizarea sistemelor de iluminat public, urmărindu-se scăderea facturilor la electricitate.

Corpurile de iluminat care au un consum ridicat de energie electrică vor fi înlocuite cu corpuri de iluminat cu LED.”

