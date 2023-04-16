Urarea Inspectorului General al IȘJ Giurgiu, Prof. Ion GHIMPEȚEANU

De către
admin
-
0
125

    „Lumina Sfintei Învieri să ajungă la sufletul şi în                 inimile tuturor giurgiuvenilor, bucurându-se                      de minunea Învierii Domnului nostru                Iisus Hristos!”

                         Prof. Ion GHIMPEȚEANU – Inspector General al                                                       Inspectoratului ȘCOLAR Județean Giurgiu 

ARTICOLE SIMILAREDE LA ACELAȘI AUTOR