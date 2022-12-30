Urarea Directorului Spitalului Județean de Urgență – Giurgiu, Dragoș CHIVU, de Anul Nou!

Fie ca toate visele pe care le făuriţi în aceste zile magice să se împlinească, iar drumul străbătut pentru realizarea lor să vă aducă bucurie în suflet, iar în case fericire şi belşug.

La mulţi ani plini de sănătate în Noul An 2023!” 

