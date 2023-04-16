Urarea directorului Operatorului de Salubritate – ”United Waste Solutions SRL” Giurgiu (fost ROSAL) – Dani NĂSTASE, cu prilejul sărbătorii PAȘTELUI

Învierea Domnului să vă aducă armonie în casă şi în               gând, împăcare şi regăsirea înţelepciunii          în sânul familiei.

Hristos a înviat…

 

 

