Urarea directorului GSP Giurgiu, Adrian RĂCARU, cu ocazia PAȘTELUI!

Foto: Adrian RĂCARU – director Societatea Giurgiu Servicii Publice Giurgiu

 

”E atâta lumină în jur, pentru fiecare dintre noi. Lăsți lumina să vă intre în casa sufletului vostru şi vă veți simţi cu adevărat împliniți.”

                                PAȘTE FERICIT!

