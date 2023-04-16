Urarea directorului Direcției de Agricultura Județeană Giurgiu, Petra OCHIȘOR, cu ocazia zilei de PAȘTE!

”Azi, în zi de sărbătoare să coboare liniştea şi pacea. Minunea învierii lui Iisus să dăinuie în inimile voastre, să vă lumineze viaţa şi să vă aducă renaşterea credinţei, speranţei, bucuriei,  cu bunătate şi căldură în suflete!

                                  Hristos a Înviat!”

