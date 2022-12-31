Urarea directorului APIA Giurgiu, CARMEN MIRON URÎTU, cu prilejul Anului NOU!

Pentru vremurile bune, recunoştinţă. Pentru cele rele, multă speranţă. Pentru fiecare zi, o dorinţă. Şi mereu, mereu, fericire…! Este ceea ce vă doresc în Noul An.

Un an nou fericit!

   La mulţi ani 2023″ !

 

