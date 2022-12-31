Urarea directorului adj. al DSVSA Giurgiu, pentru giurgiuveni, de An NOU!

De către
admin
-
0
56

”Anul Nou să vă dăruiască, dragi giurgiuveni, Sănătate, Prosperitate și  Pace în suflete. 

Fie ca iubirea, înţelepciunea, încrederea şi generozitatea să vă călăuzească paşii în Noul An!

La mulţi ani în 2023!”

Dr. Stocheci Mădălina Florescu –     director adj. în

Direcția Sanitar Veterinară

și pentru

Siguranța Alimentelor – Giurgiu

ARTICOLE SIMILAREDE LA ACELAȘI AUTOR