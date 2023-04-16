Urarea Deputatului PSD, Marian MINA, cu ocazia sărbătorii Învierii Domnului!

”Chiar dacă la noi, la români, pe vremea când eram copil, Paştele nu era despre daruri materiale, abia aşteptam Noaptea de Înviere.

Era emoţia aceea puternică şi bucuria de a fi alături de cei dragi, la Biserică, pentru a lua Lumină şi pentru a cânta împreună                  „Hristos a Înviat din morţi, cu moartea pe moarte călcând”. 

Sentimentul acela nu poate fi uitat, aşa cum nu cred că o să uităm prea curând nici cei 2 ani de pandemie în care am fost nevoiţi să ascultăm slujba de Înviere, de la geamul casei noastre. A fost ca o lecţie din care am învăţat cât este de important, pentru #suflet, să respectăm această tradiţie sfântă. 

De aceea, mă bucur din nou, ca în copilărie dacă vreţi, că pot merge la Biserică, alături de cei dragi, să iau Lumină şi să sărbătoresc aşa cum se cuvine Învierea Domnului.

Asta vă doresc şi vouă, dragi prieteni, să vă bucuraţi cu tot sufletul de Sărbătorile Pascale, să fiţi sănătoşi, să aveţi tot ce vă doriţi şi să-I mulţumiţi lui Dumnezeu pentru tot ce este bun şi frumos în viaţa voastră!”

                Deputat Marian MINA – Președinte al PSD Giurgiu

