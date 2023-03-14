Unul din proiectele inițiate de către Deputatul Andrei Alexandru, a fost adoptat în Parlamentul României, cu unanimitate de voturi!

”Unul din proiectele de lege inițiat de mine, alături de colegii Glad Varga, Marian Crușoveanu și Sergiu Bîlcea, a fost astăzi adoptat cu unanimitate de voturi ” – precizează Deputatul PNL, de Giurgiu, Andrei Alexandru, într-o postare on line.

”Proiectul vizează protejarea drumurilor, amenzile pentru cei care depășesc tonajul admis fiind corelate cu gravitatea faptelor. 

Același proiect introduce sancțiuni drastice și pentru cei care aruncă sau depozitează deșeuri în zona de siguranță a drumurilor și în parcări. 

Ideea acestui act legislativ a pornit de la Asociația Consiliilor Județene, instituții care, odată cu aplicarea noii legi, vor dispune de mai multe instrumente pentru a proteja drumurile.”

