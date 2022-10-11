Unde își aruncă gunoiul „nesimțiții orașului!”

În data de 03.10.2022, în jurul orei 18.10, a fost depistat numitul C.A.M., în vârstă de 41 de ani care a depozitat saci de rafie încărcați cu moloz, în proximitatea blocului L1, din Str. Tineretului, iar în data de 06.10.2022, în jurul orei 13.30, aceași faptă săvârșită de numita S.D.M., în vârstă de 18 ani, de data aceasta pe Șoseaua Sloboziei. Au fost aplicate sancțiuni contravenționale în valoare de 2.000 lei, fiecare.

În această perioadă au fost preluate un număr de 12 sesizări telefonice, prin Dispeceratul instituției, cum ar fi: alarme la instituțiile de învățământ monitorizate, blocare căi de acces, ocupare abuzivă a locurilor de parcare reședință, deținute prin abonamente, etc.

Rugăm cetățenii municipiului Giurgiu să apeleze Dispeceratul Poliției Locale Giurgiu pentru orice fapte care contravin legislației în vigoare, la numărul de telefon: 0246.274.668.

(Direcția Poliției Locale)

