Un nou proiect important, aprobat în ședința extraordinară a Consiliului Județean Giurgiu

Un nou proiect foarte important pentru județul Giurgiu a fost aprobat luni, 28 noiembrie, în ședința extraordinară a Consiliului Județean Giurgiu și anume aprobarea concesionării prin licitație a terenurilor care fac parte din „Ferma Gostinu” în scopul construirii unei centrale electrice fotovoltaice cu o capacitate de minimum 200 MWp.

„Printre nenumăratele beneficii pe care acest proiect le va aduce județului Giurgiu se află și creșterea potențialului economic al zonei prin asigurarea unei dezvoltări durabile și prin diversificarea activităților economice.

Realizarea unei asemenea investiții va conduce la generarea de noi locuri de muncă totodată dând posibilitatea dezvoltării în zonă a unor activități economice conexe”, comunică Consiliul Județean Giurgiu.

(Imaginea are caracter de prezentare. Sursa foto: Economedia)

(Jurnal)

