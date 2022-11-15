Un nou proiect depus, aprobat și finanțat prin PNRR pentru Primăria din Adunații Copăceni

De către
admin
-
0
132

15 de obiective de investiții din județul Giurgiu, în valoare de 121 de milioane de lei, primesc finanțare prin Planul Național de Redresare și Reziliență (PNRR), printre ele numărându-se și proiectul de realizare a pistelor de biciclete pe Șoseaua Giurgiului din comuna Adunații Copăceni.

Proiectul „Dezvoltarea infrastructurii de transport verde. Amenajarea de piste de biciclete pe Șoseaua Giurgiului în comuna Adunații Copăceni din județul Giurgiu” are o valoare de 2.093.104, 51 lei.

Primarul comunei, Daniel Rusu, spunea despre acest proiect: „Un nou proiect depus, un nou proiect aprobat. Acest proiect era necesar în condițiile în care în fiecare zi, dar mai ales în cele de la sfârșit de săptămână, comuna noastră este tranzitată de sute de bicicliști. Cu acestă ocazie și aspectul peisagistic al șoselei principale din satul Adunații Copăceni se va modifica în sensul cel mai bun”.

Tot despre această amenajare a pistelor de bicicletă, edilul giurgiuvean consideră că va crea cele mai bune condiții pentru practicarea sportului pe două roți și va asigura circulația rutieră a bicicliștilor în condiții de maximă siguranță.

(Jurnal)

ARTICOLE SIMILAREDE LA ACELAȘI AUTOR