Un nou cutremur astăzi dimineață, în România!

Sesimul a avut loc marți, 7 martie, la ora 6.42, în zona Oltenia, județul Gorj, după ce, luni seară, s-au mai produs două cutremure, anunță Institutul Naţional de Cercetare – Dezvoltare pentru Fizicî Pământului (INCDFP). Magnitudinea cutremurului a fost de 2,1 grade pe scara Richter.

Seismul s-a produs la adâncimea de 12 kilometri în zona Oltenia, județul Gorj, fiind unul de suprafață, cu impact minor.

Cutremurul a avut loc la 66 de kilometri sud de Sibiu, 77 de kilometri nord-vest de Pitești, 101 kilometri nord de Craiova, 132 km vest de Brașov, 158 de kilometri vest de Ploiești, 176 de kilometri sud de Cluj-Napoca, 185 de kilometri nord-vest de București, 227 de kilometri est de Timișoara și 237 de kilometri sud-est de Arad. Mișcarea telurică a urmat altor două cutremure produse luni seară în zona Oltenia, județul Gorj.

În ultima lună Oltenia a fost zguduită de numeroase cutremure. Ultimele două s-au produs luni în Gorj, însă magnitudinile au fost mici.

Seismologii spun că începutul anului 2023 a fost marcat  de o activitate seismică neobișnuit de mare pentru țara noastră…

(Jurnal)

