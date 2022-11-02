Un incendiu a cuprins peste 500 de baloți depozitați pe câmp în localitatea Colibași

„Aproximativ 500 de baloți de coceni și două remorci în care aceștia erau depozitați au ars, ieri, pe un teren viran din localitatea Colibași.

Pompierii au ajuns, în cel mai scurt timp, la locul evenimentului cu o autospecială de stingere cu apă și spumă. Aceștia a acționat pentru localizarea și stingerea incendiului, în apropiere fiind mai multe solarii. Pompierii au fost sprijiniți de Serviciul Voluntar pentru Situații de Urgență din localitate cu un buldoexcavator.

Incendiul a fost stins după aproximativ o oră și jumătate. Cel mai probabil acesta a fost provocat de un foc în aer liber, lăsat nesupravegheat.

Reamintim faptul că utilizarea focului deschis nu este permisă la distanţe mici faţă de locurile cu pericol de explozie, de materiale sau substanţe combustibile.

Recomandăm fumătorilor să nu arunce resturile de la țigară la întâmplare (de exemplu pe geamul autoturismului) pentru că pot incendia vegetația uscată de pe marginea drumului sau copacii, iar incendiile pot ajunge la culturile agricole, la alte proprietăți sau, în cele mai grave situații, pot provoca și victime”, precizează Inspectoratul pentru Situații de Urgență Giurgiu.

(Jurnal)

