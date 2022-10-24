Un giurgiuvean de 35 de ani a fost arestat, fiind acuzat pentru FURT! Ce au găsit jandarmii asupra sa…

Un bărbat din municipiul Giurgiu a fost arestat preventiv, fiind bănuit de sustragerea mai multor bunuri, dintr-o societate comercială.

 La data de 24 octombrie, ora 00.40, jandarmi din cadrul Inspectoratului de Jandarmi Județean Giurgiu, în timp ce se aflau în exercitarea atribuțiilor de serviciu, au surprins în flagrant delict, un bărbat, de 35 de ani, din municipiul Giurgiu, în timp ce fura  mai multe bunuri, dintr-o societate comercială situată pe bulevardul CFR.

Asupra bărbatului în cauză au fost descoperite 28 de extinctoare auto și 5 pompe de ulei.

Pe baza probatoriului administrat, sub coordonarea procurorului din cadrul Parchetului de pe lângă Judecătoria Giurgiu, bărbatul bănuit de săvârșirea infracțiunii de furt calificat a fost reținut, pentru 24 de ore.

La data de 24 octombrie, instanța de judecată a dispus față de acesta, măsura arestării preventive, pentru 30 de zile.

Cercetările sunt continuate, sub aspectul săvârșirii infracțiunii de furt calificat.

