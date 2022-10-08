Un condamnat, urmărit de Poliție a fost prins în Bolintin Vale…!

La data de 7 octombrie, polițiștii Serviciului de Investigații Criminale, împreună cu polițiștii Secției 3 Poliție Rurală Bolintin-Vale au desfășurat o acțiune pe linia depistării persoanelor urmărite în temeiul legii, în comuna Bolintin Deal, județul Giurgiu.

Cu ocazia activităților desfășurate, a fost depistat un bărbat de 37 de ani, din comuna Bolintin Deal, pe numele căruia Judecătoria  din localitate a emis un mandat de executare a pedepsei închisorii, având de executat o pedeapsă de 3 ani și 4 luni închisoare, pentru săvârșirea unor infracțiuni la regimul rutier.

Persoana condamnată a fost condusă la sediul Inspectoratului de Poliție Județean Giurgiu, unde s-a procedat la întocmirea documentației specifice, ulterior fiind depusă în Penitenciarul Giurgiu.

