Un comisar de poliție a dispărut în Dunăre, în dreptul localității Prundu din județul Giurgiu! Scafandrii ISU Giurgiu îl caută de astăzi dimineață……

 Un ofițer de poliție din cadrul Direcției Generale a Municipiului București (  secția 24 de Poliție din București) plecase cu prietenii la pscuit . Bărbatul  a căzut în apa Dunării și  n-a mai ieșit la suprafață pentru a putea fi salvat…

 

Acesta este căutat încă de la orele 10:00, din această dimineață, în zona localității Prundu din județul Giurgiu.

Autoritățile intervin și încearcă să-l găsească pe polițist. Scafandrii ISU Giurgiu sunt la locul înecului și îl caută în Dunăre. La fața locului este prezentă și o ambulanță, dar și un echipaj de poliție care va cerceta cauzele producerii acestui eveniment.

Inspectoratul pentru Situaţii de Urgenţă (ISU) Giurgiu, a înaintat un comunicat în care susține că : ”Un bărbat care a dispărut, sâmbătă, în timp ce se afla la pescuit, este căutat de scafandri în apele Dunării…Scafandrii din cadrul ISU Giurgiu efectuează căutări în apa Dunării, în zona localităţii Prundu. Un bărbat se afla la pescuit ca un grup de prieteni a dispărut, existând riscul ca acesta să fie în apă”, se precizează în informare.

(Jurnal)

