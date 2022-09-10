Un comisar de poliție a dispărut în Dunăre, în dreptul localității Prundu din județul Giurgiu! Scafandrii ISU Giurgiu îl caută de astăzi dimineață……

Un ofițer de poliție din cadrul Direcției Generale a Municipiului București ( secția 24 de Poliție din București) plecase cu prietenii la pscuit . Bărbatul a căzut în apa Dunării și n-a mai ieșit la suprafață pentru a putea fi salvat…
