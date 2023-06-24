Un cetățean turc a fost prins de polițiști, în Vama Giurgiu, drogat și cu dreptul de a conduce suspendat…!

Un cetățean turc, de 41 de ani,  este cercetat de polițiştii giurgiuveni pentru două infracțiuni: pe de-o parte pentru că acesta conducea  sub influența substanțelor psihotrope (droguri), iar pe de altă parte pentru că individul avea dreptul de a conduce, suspendat.

Persoana  a fost depistată , vineri, 23 iunie, după-amaiză, pe DN5 în Vama Giurgiu.

Conducătorul auto a fost testat cu aparatul drugtest, rezultatul fiind pozitiv la substanța cannabis, motiv pentru care a fost transportat la spital, pentru recoltarea probelor biologice.

În consecință, cetățeanului turc i-a fost întocmit dosar penal sub aspectul săvârșirii infracțiunilor de conducerea unui vehicul având dreptul de a conduce suspendat și conducerea unui vehicul sub influența substanțelor psihoactive.

