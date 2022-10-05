Un bărbat din Stănești, cercetat pentru deținerea a două arme…

Un bărbat din comuna Stănești, județul Giurgiu este cercetat de către polițiști pentru săvârșirea unei infracțiuni la regimul armelor și munițiilor.

 La data de 5 octombrie, polițiștii Serviciului Arme, Explozivi și Substanțe Periculoase au efectuat o percheziție domiciliară, la locuința unui bărbat de 55 de ani, din comuna Stănești, județul Giurgiu.

 În urma percheziției, au fost descoperite și ridicate două arme lungi, de tir sportiv, cu aer comprimat, din cateoria armelor neletale supuse autorizării, deținute în mod ilegal.

 Polițiștii continuă cercetările, fiind întocmit un dosar penal, sub aspectul săvârșirii infracțiunii de nerespectarea regimului armelor și munițiilor.

(Jurnal)

