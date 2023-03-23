Un bărbat din localitatea Florești Stoenești, a fost reținut după ce atăiat un consătean cu briceagul

   Incidentul s-a petrecut în data de 19 martie, la ora 5.40, dimineața.

La acea oră, polițiștii din cadrul Secției nr.3, Poliție Rurală Bolintin-Vale au fost sesizați prin 112, de către un bărbat, de peste 40 de ani, din localitatea Florești, județul Giurgiu, cu privire la faptul că, la un bar din aceeași localitate, ar fi fost tăiat pe mâini, de către un consătean de-al său.

   La fața locului s-a deplasat o echipă operativă, iar, din primele cercetări, a reieșit faptul că, , pe fondul unui conflict spontan, apelantul ar fi fost tăiat pe mâini, cu un obiect tăietor înțepător, (briceag) de către un bărbat din aceeași localitate.

      În cauză, a fost întocmit un dosar penal sub aspectul săvârșirii infracțiunilor de lovire sau alte violențe și portul și folosirea fără drept de obiecte periculoase.

     Pe baza probatoriului administrat, sub coordonarea unui procuror din cadrul Parchetului de pe lângă Judecătoria Bolintin Vale, autorul agresiunii a fost reținut, pentru 24 de ore, urmând  să fie prezentat procurorului de caz, cu propuneri procedurale.

