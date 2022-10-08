Un bărbat din Frătești a fost prins la volan după ce consumase cannabis

La data de 7 octombrie, ora 22.00, polițiștii Biroului Rutier au depistat, pe strada Mircea cel Bătrân, din municipiul Giurgiu, un bărbat, în vârstă de 30 de ani, din comuna Frătești, în timp ce conducea un autoturism, aflându-se sub influența substanțelor psihoactive (droguri).

Conducătorul auto a fost testat cu aparatul drugtest, rezultatul fiind pozitiv la substanța cannabis, motiv pentru care a fost condus la spital, pentru recoltarea de mostre biologice.

În cauză a fost întocmit dosar penal sub aspectul săvârșirii infracțiunii de conducerea sub influența unor substanțe psihoactive.

(Jurnal)

