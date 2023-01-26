Un bărbat de 40 de ani din comuna Malu a murit după ce s-a răsturnat cu buldoexcavatorul

 Miercuri,  25 ianuarie, la ora 12.05, Poliția Municipiului Giurgiu a fost sesizată prin S.N.U.A.U 112, de către un bărbat, din municipiul Giurgiu, cu privire la faptul că un buldoexcavator s-a răsturnat peste un angajat al unei societăți comerciale.

În temeiul sesizării, la fața locului s-a deplasat o echipă de polițiști.  Din primele cercetări a reieșit faptul că, un bărbat de 40 de ani, din comuna Malu, județul Giurgiu, în timp ce desfășura o serie de  lucrări  pe terenul unei societăți comerciale, s-a  răsturnat cu buldoexcavatorul pe care îl conducea.

Bărbatul a fost transportat imediat după accident la Spitalul Județean de Urgență Giurgiu, pentru acordarea de îngrijiri medicale. Din păcate la ceva timp, în ciuda eforturilor medicilor , bărbatul a decedat.

 La această oră cercetările sunt continuate sub aspectul săvârșirii infracțiunii de ucidere din culpă.

(Jurnal)

