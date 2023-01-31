Un bărbat a fost găsit mort în apartamentul său din Cartierul Tineretului 

Poliţiştii giurgiuveni au deschis un dosar penal pentru moarte suspectă după ce un bărbat a fost găsit decedat, luni seară, într-un apartament din cartierul Tineretului.

Pe surse se pare că este vorba despre un bărbat, de 61 de ani, vecinii fiind cei care au solicitat sprijinul autorităţilor, după ce nu l-au mai văzut de câteva zile.

Pompierii din cadrul Detaşamentului Giurgiu s-au deplasat la fața locului cu o autospecială de descarcerare, o autospecială de stingere și o ambulanță SMURD.

Pentru a putea intra în apartament, pompierii au deblocat ușa, descoperind că trupul celui decedat   nu prezenta urme de violenţă.

Cadavrul bărbatului mort în condiții suspecte ,  a fost transportat la Morga Spitalului Judeţean de Urgenţă Giurgiu, în vederea efectuării necropsiei.

(Jurnal)

